Google Stadia, now available on iPhone and iPad

A year after the original premiere of the service, Stadia is already available to users of Apple terminals through the Safari browser.

Google Stadia can now be used on iPhone and iPad devices. A year after its inauguration in other terminals, Google’s streaming video game service makes its debut in the Apple ecosystem in a very particular way, since it is not through an App Store application but through a Safari web application, the native browser of the Cupertino company.

Like Luna (Amazon), GeForce (Nvidia) or Xbox Game Pass in the future (Microsoft), Google Stadia runs on the screens of iPhone mobile phones and iPad tablets through a web browser given the certain restrictions imposed by the own Apple.

How to add Stadia to the home menu on iPhone / iPad and simulate an app

To start playing Stadia, just access this link from Safari and, in the browser settings, create a shortcut to the home screen (as if we were simulating an app on our desktop), so that it simulates a native app in the home of an iPhone or iPad, always at our disposal. We leave an image for you to understand better.

For the rest, nothing changes, although the battery consumption is estimated to be much higher than that of a native app. The consumption of a web browser is usually high, but this is still subject to tests and tests such as the heating of the mobile in prolonged periods of time. At the moment, it can only be used with a Wi-Fi connection. Google recommends using 5 GHz bands and a minimum speed of 10 megabits per second to play at 720p / 60 FPS resolution; 20 Mbps to play at 1080p / 60 FPS.

With this move, Google expands Stadia’s range to a market of over one billion iOS devices worldwide. The monthly fee to access the Stadia Pro store is 9.99 euros per month, which also offers a library of a couple of dozen free games at no additional cost. The rest of the titles, like Cyberpunk 2077, just released, are bought separately.

It should be noted that Apple, however, does not enforce this “one-to-one” supervised content policy on multimedia content. Solutions such as Netflix, HBO or Disney Plus, among others, do not have to verify each of their series and movies to be broadcast on their service within Apple. This is the case with videogames, so the only alternative is to find a solution away from the conventional apps that are downloaded from the App Store.



