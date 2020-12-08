Google Stadia meets more players in European country

Google Stadia, the online gaming service, meets users in eight more European countries. These countries include Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland.

There is no change in the monthly subscription price of the Stadia Pro service, which is 9.99 euros. Players will be able to try the service for free for a month. The monthly subscription fee does not include game prices. Games such as Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released on December 10 in Stadia, require an extra fee.

Players will be able to access the games purchased on this platform as long as their Stadia subscription continues. Some games, including Bomberman R Online, prepared exclusively for Destiny 2 and Stadia, will be available at no extra cost.

The Google Stadia platform can be accessed from computers, compatible Android phones, and TVs to which the Chromecast Ultra is connected. It is also necessary to have a special Stadia controller for the gaming experience on TV.



