Google Stadia Is Available In 8 More European Countries

8 new European countries have been added to the accessibility of Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia. With the addition of new countries, the number of countries where Google Stadia can be used has increased to 22.

One of the biggest actors of cloud gaming, which is seen as the future of acting and even stated to be the killer of consoles by some, was Google with Stadia.

Search giant Google took its first step into cloud gaming in 2019 with the Stadia service. The company opened its new service to a limited number of countries. With a statement made, it was announced that 8 new countries joined them.

Google Stadia increases the number of countries in which it is available

In the statement made, it was stated that 8 more European countries were added to the countries currently available and the number of countries where the service can be used was increased to 22 in total. According to the announcement, the new 8 European countries where Google Stadia was launched are:

Austria

Czechia

Hungary

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Swiss

Before these new 8 countries where the service was launched, it was available in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands. With the new additions, the accessibility of Google Stadia in Europe has increased

Google Stadia pursues a different strategy than the cloud gaming service GeForce Now, which can be actively used in our country. In the GeForce Now service; Games in your Steam, Epic Games Store and UPlay library can be played provided that they are also in the GeForce Now library.

Google, on the other hand, follows a different policy in the Stadia service. In order to play games on Google Stadia, the game must be purchased through Stadia. It also offers free monthly games to Stadia Pro subscribers just like PlayStation Plus. So, which one of the policies of these two companies would you prefer? GeForce Now or Google Stadia?



