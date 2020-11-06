Google Stadia Family Sharing feature is finally in use

The Family Sharing feature, which Google Stadia users have been waiting for a long time, is finally released. This feature, as the name suggests, allows users to share games with people in the same Google family group. Thus, a single Stadia account is sufficient for a family.

While Google made the announcement on Reddit, it stated that the distribution could take up to a week to complete. So users need to have some patience. The internet giant also prepared a support page explaining how Stadia’s Family Sharing feature will work.

You don’t need to be a Stadia Pro subscriber to take advantage of Family Sharing. However, Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to share the free games they access with this package with members of their family groups. So a Stadia Pro membership in the group will benefit everyone.

Google Stadia users can activate the Family Sharing feature from the platform’s mobile application or website. In the application, users will be able to create a family group by first touching their avatars and then the text “Family”. The process will work in the same way on the website. After the family group is created, users will choose a payment method and choose which games to share there.



