Google Stadia adds live streaming direct to YouTube

The gaming platform Google Stadia will add on Tuesday (8) a feature long awaited by the user base: the ability to transmit gameplays directly to YouTube, using just one button to start the process.

The feature was spotted by the 9 to 5 Google website and confirmed by The Verge, located on the “Stream directly to YouTube” button. It appears clickable for some users and on the Stadia web application, which means that it must be made available in waves.

When selecting the option you make a quick configuration that involves choosing the game and privacy information. It is possible to capture both the audio of the player and the title as well as that of any online chats. A counter with the number of people following the game appears in the upper left corner of the screen.

In addition to Android phones, Stadia recently came to iOS devices. So far, the platform has not been officially launched in Brazil.



