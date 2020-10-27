Google speaks after comments on paying publishers

Last Thursday, the 22nd, Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Google Stadia, published comments about the gaming industry that did not have a positive impact. According to his Twitter post, streamers must pay royalties for licenses of the games they broadcast on their social networks, as a kind of permission requested from developers.

With the very negative repercussions of Hutchinson’s speech, several users of social networks and critics commented on the director’s opinion. In a statement sent to 9to5Google, Google said that “the recent tweets from Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Stadia’s Montreal gaming and entertainment studio, do not reflect the views of Stadia, YouTube or Google.”

Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s director for games, commerce and immersive experiences, also issued a note through his social networks, disapproving the message from the director of Stadia and reinforcing the union between companies and streamers.

“We believe that companies and creators have an incredible symbiotic relationship that has allowed us to create a prosperous ecosystem. One that benefits everyone! YouTube is focused on creating value for creators, companies and users. Everyone grows when we work together.”

And to warm up this controversy, Mike Hartman, a veteran developer, shared an interesting thought about the relationship between streamers and devs, arguing that the relationship currently works more for entertainment rather than commercial purposes, as people watch broadcasts more to spend time than to see recommendations for games to buy.

And you, what do you think about the case? Leave the answers in the comments.



