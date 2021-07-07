Google Shows Remote Job Openings; See How to Search

Google recently announced the release of a feature that will make it easier to search for remote job openings. The function is already available in the browser and can be accessed using the “work from home” filter.

According to the tech giant, the tool was included to help people find jobs in the home office model, which has become standard in many companies because of the coronavirus pandemic (SARS-Cov-2).

According to Google, interest in topics such as “work at home”, “work from home” and “employment at home” has increased 20% in the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months.

How to search

The resource that indicates the availability of vacancies has national coverage and it will now be possible to separate remote work opportunities into several categories, such as Sales and Retail; Transportation and logistics; Legal; Construction; Art, Fashion and Design; Administration and more.

To carry out the search, just access the search engine and search for the desired vacancy. In the location area, there will be the option “Work from home”. Just select it to find home office jobs.

To take advantage of the job search engine, Google also listed four tips on how to use the tool:

Use the different filters to customize your search: you can search for vacancies and filter them to find exactly what’s available by profession, location, area of ​​expertise and more;

Look at the ratings ratings: In many of the results, important information is available such as employer ratings and ratings from trusted sites;

Save interesting opportunities: in addition to showing previously performed searches, it is possible to save interesting vacancies;

Check out the most recent vacancies: To increase your chances of finding vacancies that are still active, Google allows you to search by publication date.