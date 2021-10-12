Google Shows Future of Sustainable and Secure Cloud Work

Google: This Tuesday (12) begins the Google Cloud Next ‘21, a global event focused on business solutions. Until Thursday (14), attendees will be able to follow Google news focused on sustainability, Data & Analytics, security and more. Registration — in addition to accessing the event’s content — can be made on the official website.

Attendees and speakers will include Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, Phil Venables, Director of Information Security, Melonie D. Parker, VP and Director of Diversity, and many others. The event takes place online and has a hub with sessions and the full schedule of presentations.

Google is expected to address a number of issues posed by transformations in recent years. The most recent deals with the covid-19 pandemic and new working models, as well as for safer collaborative work. In terms of sustainability, Google presents Carbon Footprint, which should bring new metrics on carbon emissions.

By 2030, the company expects to operate with carbon-free energy in all data centers and facilities. With Carbon Footprint, available starting today for customers in the Cloud Console, the measurement will show data associated with using the Google Cloud Platform. The idea is to bring consumption metrics, help with monitoring and show reports with sustainability goals.

Google will also identify, based on Machine Learning, “projects that are likely to be abandoned.” The idea is to bring the metrics to organizations to decide whether to exclude them, “reducing their carbon emissions, saving money and mitigating security risks.”