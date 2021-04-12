Google services show instability on Monday

Google: Brazilians started the week facing instability in Google services. Some of the major platforms of the web giant were down or unstable during the morning of Monday (12), including Google Drive, Docs and Google Classroom.

Fault reports began at 9:30 am, according to the DownDetector indicator, which gathers user complaints about problems with online services. Google Drive is the platform most affected by instabilities and has received around 5,000 complaints because of the crash.

The main problem with Drive is when users try to use Google Docs. While it is still possible to access files, the platform displays an error when creating new documents. “Google Docs encountered an error. Try reloading this page or coming back again in a few minutes,” says the platform.

In addition to Drive and Classroom, the G Suite business service is also experiencing instability and flaws in copying files, which can affect companies that use the company’s infrastructure. So far, Google has not officially commented on the matter, but the company is expected to issue a statement shortly if the problem is serious, as has already occurred.

General fall?

While Google has yet to provide an opinion to users, some suspicions suggest that the problem may be widespread. According to data from IX.br, a project of the Internet Steering Committee in Brazil (CGIbr) that maps network interconnection points (PIXes), traffic in provider datacenters is considerably low this Monday in metropolitan regions.

In addition to Google, other companies also received complaints at DownDetector during the morning, including banks like Itaú and Nubank for failures in the app and the Pix payment system. So far, however, there is still no proven link between the problems.