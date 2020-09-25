Google services go through instability this Thursday (24)

On Thursday night (24), several Google services are experiencing instability. Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and YouTube are among those that have shown problems.

According to records from the DownDetector website, complaints started around 10 pm. According to the site map, the most affected region in Brazil was the Southeast.

While some services are completely down, others are slow to load.

“We had a brief interruption in our service that affected several products, including the G Suite, and we are now recovering. For more details, visit our status panel,” said the Google Cloud spokesman.



