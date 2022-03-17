Google Services Experience Instability This Thursday (17)

Some of Google‘s main services are experiencing instability this Thursday (17). According to users, Gmail, Google Drive and the online calling app Google Meet have been experiencing general failure since 9:30 am.

According to information from the website Downdetector, the peak of complaints involving the company’s services was around 10 am, with more than 1,500 notifications. In addition, the failure was felt in several regions of the country, with a peak of complaints in São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Brasília, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and Florianópolis.

It is worth mentioning that Instagram is also experiencing instability this Thursday morning.

Google has yet to comment on the flaw.