Google services crashed! I cannot enter YouTube

Google services crashed due to a worldwide problem. There are interruptions in access to all services using the same infrastructure. Widely used services such as YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive were disabled. No statement has yet been made from the company about the last minute development.

Cannot access YouTube!

There are problems with accessing YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive and other Google services. The root cause of the problem that started in the USA and spread all over the world seems to be the problem with the Cloud service that powers applications other than the company’s own web services. Over 6 thousand access reports were generated on the Down Detector site in a short time. No explanation has yet been made by Google for the problem that manifests itself. It seems that there is no problem at the moment on the Google Services Status website, where Google shares instant service statuses for different products.

Google Play crashed too?

In addition to all Google services, Google’s application store Google Play is also experiencing access problems. Users who want to enter the Google Play web page encounter an error message, while users entering the Google Play mobile application can start a download, but the download does not occur. In addition to Google Play, other services with problems include Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Classic Hangouts, Google Meet, Google Forms and Google Keep.

Everything is fine in the google search engine

In addition to this situation experienced by all sub-services of Google, there is no problem in the Google search engine.

Solution to Google access problem

All of Google’s services are currently experiencing an access problem. However, there is a solution to the problem. If you open Google services in incognito tab, you can use all services.



