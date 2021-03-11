Google Search stock card gets modern look

The Google Search stock card gets a modern look on the desktop web. In addition to the search engine, charts and other trend data, it will present you a special Finance portal that shows you the news. However, most users will be able to enter stock symbols in Search to find the price of their stocks.

The new look will bring efficiency

Like the weather last month, a number of changes have been made to the stock card in Google Search. With the change made, the same organization and placement principles will be listed with the current price listed in the upper left corner. On the other hand, the stock symbol will be located on the far right. The new Search design language aims to provide efficiency by showing what people are looking for instantly.

Below this is the price of valid working hours when the green or red colored last movements are closed. Additionally, the chart has been changed so that tabs use Material Theme components for different time periods.

Finally, the information shown at the bottom does not change. However, for easier analysis, this section has been organized in three columns for now. The renewed design of the stock card for desktop Google Search is widely available.