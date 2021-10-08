Google Search Launches A Function To Tune Your Guitar

Google: One of the things that every musician always needs is a tuner. Be it a violin, a piano or a harp, all the strings must be well tensioned to give the correct note. Luckily or unfortunately, you can’t always carry one by hand, especially when they give you a guitar that’s not yours and you don’t know if the tuning is correct. That’s why you’ll have to download an app or use the new Google Search feature to tune your guitar.

Your tuner always with you

When you have a guitar you will always need to have a tuner nearby, or at least in the backpack where you carry it. It’s like that peripheral you leave home without because you always use it with your mobile, but much more useful and indispensable as far as artistic life is concerned. Luckily, there are many very good applications that help you in this work and that are also free for iOS and Android users. Of course, you must give the application permissions to use the microphone and work.

But maybe in the future you can save a few megabytes of space because you no longer need that third-party app. It turns out that the Mountain Viewers are working to put a tuner for your instrument in the Google Search app. By putting Instrument Tuner or tuner you will have access to this feature that works the same as the rest.