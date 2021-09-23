Google Search Console Is Back To Normal After A Few Days Of Hiatus!

Search Console, one of Google’s must-have tools for websites, is finally back to normal after a few days.

Google Search Console, one of the must-have tools for website owners, has been unable to provide performance reports for about a week for undetermined reasons. According to user reports, this issue has persisted since September 18.

Google, on the other hand, recently published a notification and announced that they are investigating what caused the error, and that it will be resolved shortly. It looks like the search giant has finally fixed this issue after a few days. Users can now access the performance report of their website up-to-date.

Google Search Console now shows up-to-date performance reports

According to messages on Google’s forum page, users have not been able to view the current version of performance reports since September 18. However, this morning, Google made a post explaining that the problem has been resolved and announced that it can now access performance data until the last few hours.

Recently, Google Search Console has received a lot of backlash due to its heavy work. After this aggravation, the site unfortunately started not displaying performance reports. Fortunately, Google announced that it fixed the problems by updating after a few days. Now everyone can regain access to their site’s performance report in an up-to-date manner.

If you are also a Search Console user; You can take a look at the Search, Google News and Discover performance reports again.