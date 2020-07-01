Google Search Brings Dinosaurs To Your Home Hall With AR

Bringing many animals such as cats and sharks to the search results before, Google is now bringing dinosaurs into the hall of your home with augmented reality. You will now be able to view 10 different dinosaur species in Google search results in 3D with augmented reality.

Although augmented reality (AR) has a wide potential, it has not been able to make rapid progress in expanding and popularizing large audiences. Despite this, Google proves that it will not give up this technology and continue its efforts to make it popular with the augmented reality tools and products it offers.

With its latest augmented reality tool, Google brings dinosaurs deleted from the earth millions of years ago into your home’s lounge through Google Search. Google has now updated its tool to include dinosaurs, allowing you to put a cat or shark inside your water glass on your bed with augmented reality already.

Bring your favorite dinosaurs to the middle of your home with Google Search

Google has partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Jurassic World Alive game developer Ludia to add 3D augmented reality support for 10 different dinosaur types in search results. If you want to place a dinosaur in the middle of your living room or in the backyard of your home, you must first search for one of the dinosaur types below on Google.

Tyrannosaurus rex

Velociraptor

Triceratops

Spinosaurus

Stegosaurus

Brachiosaurus

Ankylosaurus

Dilophosaurus

the Pteranodon

Parasaurolophus

What to do to view dinosaurs with Google Search augmented reality tool

When you search on Google with your iOS or Android device dinosaurs above, just below the 3D model of the dinosaur card information and next to ‘Show in 3D’ you’ll see the button. When you click on this button, Google will redirect to a page where you can see dinosaurs in 3D and examined. When you click on the ‘See in your area’ button on this page, you can place the dinosaur anywhere.

If this is your first time using Google’s augmented reality tool, it will ask for permission to access your browser, camera or files. In addition, the camera thoroughly scan your environment for dinosaurs to be reflected in a productive way of three-dimensional model to the real world and you have to help calibrate to Google’s tool environment.



