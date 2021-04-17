Google Scholar: what it is and how to search on the platform

Google Scholar: In addition to the main search engine, Google has another mechanism that is focused on the education sector. This is Google Scholar (Google Scholar), which quickly became one of the best research resources for university students.

The Google platform helps both those who are looking for new references for jobs in general and those who are already consolidated in their careers and want to maintain control over their own works.

To make the most of it, however, you need to pay attention in class and know how it works.

How does Google Scholar work?

Google Scholar is both a repository of academic literature and a search engine. This is its main function: to serve as a research space for scientific journal articles, works presented at events, book chapters or even entire works.

Here, the same secret is valid to obtain the best possible result: the more specific you are in your keywords, the more filtered your search will be.

The platform’s base is a classification index for these works, with a very robust database of national and international productions – a complement to other services already established in the medium, such as Scopus and Web of Science.

The service was born in 2004, when Google was still focused only on the page index mechanism. The creators were two employees of the company, Alex Verstak and Anurag Acharya, who at the time found few similar means to connect students and researchers.