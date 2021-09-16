Google rolls up its sleeves for cheap laser internet from fiber

Google has crossed an important threshold for laser internet with the Taara project. Google, which was successful in the first attempts, is here with a new alternative for fiber internet.

Google rolled up its sleeves to connect the whole world over the internet. Fiber speed is now a must for internet. In order to reach these speeds, Google is working on an internet project that reaches the same speeds with much lower investments than fiber. Accordingly, this Google project called Taara is first implemented in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Laser internet technology cheaper than Google for fiber speed internet

Google has been pursuing long-term investments in the development of internet infrastructure, especially in Africa. This process, which started with Project Loon before, has now reached a new level with laser internet technology.

With the laser internet, Taara project, he successfully completed the first trials in Google Congo. Laser-based working units that see each other ensure the distribution of the internet connection. Instead of cables for this laser internet infrastructure, a special optic-based unit was used. A Turk took part in one of the important tasks in the Taara Project.

Accordingly, the person managing the project is Barış Erkmen, Taara Engineering Director. Erkmen, who wrote an article on the subject, gave important information about the Taara project. Accordingly, the first connection for Taara took place over two cities on the Congo river. Once the laser connection was established, Taara’s connection provided around 700TB of data with 99.9 percent availability within 20 days.

Optical data transfer units used by Google for the Taara laser internet project

Although it has reduced costs on paper by 5 times with wireless optical data transfer, laser internet technology, which is cheaper than fiber, is highly affected by weather conditions. Google, on the other hand, claims to have overcome this problem to a certain extent with Taara. Accordingly, Google has three different solutions to prevent data loss between optical units. In the first solution, Taara optical units automatically optimize their marking tracking capabilities to adapt to weather conditions.

Another solution is to automatically increase the transmission power and speed of the Taara optical units in order to overcome the bad conditions in the environment. Erkmen explained that with these two improvement technologies, Taara units make almost lossless internet transfer.

A third solution is to select only suitable geographies for laser-based wireless internet transmission like Taara. By giving the example of San Francisco with foggy weather, Erkmen explained that this internet infrastructure is incompatible with fog conditions. In short, Google will use cheap laser internet technology in geographies where the weather conditions are generally more favorable.

How does Taara laser internet technology work?

The laser internet that Google uses transmits data by light, much like traditional fiber uses light to carry data through cables on the ground. Taara uses very narrow, invisible light beams to deliver fiber-like speeds.

First, to establish a connection, Taara’s terminals call each other and detect the light beam of the other unit. To create a high-bandwidth connection, these two units are locked in a handshake-like manner.

Project Loon, on the other hand, was planning to offer cheap internet service through balloons, especially in underdeveloped regions such as Africa. However, due to the risks of the project, Google shelved this project.