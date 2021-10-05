Google Reveals Release Date For Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro

Google: Again without fanfare, Google revealed the release date of its new Pixel 6 cell phone line. The announcement was made on the company’s Twitter account with the simple call: “Stay tuned on October 19 at 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) “, accompanied by a link to the event’s official website.

As usual, the official Pixel 6 launch page offers a pleasant “waiting room” experience, with plenty of ambient music and visual themes — or “moods” as Google defines it. In this edition, the design is inspired by Material You, present on Android 12.

As it is a digital event, the launch of Pixel 6 can be followed internationally by the official page published by Google. To do this, just access it on October 19, at 2 pm, Brasília Time. Until then, check out some of the key features of the new models by clicking here.