Google reports flaws in its services worldwide

Gmail, Google Calendar, YouTube and Google Drive are some of the services that report failures in the services

Alphabet’s main services (Google, Gmail, YouTube and the cloud storage service) registered a worldwide drop this Monday morning, according to the Downdetector website and a large number of Twitter users.

Users made a trend of the #YouTubeDow hashtag on Twitter to report the fall of the service on the platform. In addition, the word Google also became prominent within the social network.

“Sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for the disturbances; We advise you to try again in a few minutes. In G Suite Status Dashboard you can check the current status of the service ”, indicates a message when trying to enter Gmail.

Among the places where problems in services were reported globally are especially in Europe such as Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, Poland and Greece. In the United States and Mexico, there were also impacts on services such as Google Calendar, Google Docs, Gmail and YouTube.

Services that report failures:

Gmail Google Calendar

Google drive

Google docs

Google Sheets

Google Presentations

Google Sites

Google Groups

Classic version of Hangouts

Google Chat

Google Meet

Google Vault Currents

Google forms

Google Cloud Search

Google Keep

Google Tasks

Google voice

Google analytics

App Maker

Google maps

Blogger Google Sync for Mobile Classroom

Social networks react to the fall of Google:

Through social networks, various users posted comments and made fun of the fall in the services of the technology giant.



