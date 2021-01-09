Google removes Parler social networking app from Play Store

Owners of the two biggest cellphone app stores acted on Friday against the social networking service Parler over posts inciting violence, with Google ( GOOG ) removing it and Apple warning it could do the same .

Google said that the preferred application for many supporters of the president United States , Donald Trump , must demonstrate content moderation “robust” if you want to return to the store.

The Apple ( AAPL ) gave the 24-hour service to present a detailed plan moderation, indicating participants who use the service as coordinators Wednesday siege to the US Capitol building.

The actions of the two Silicon Valley companies mean that the network seen as a haven for people kicked out of Twitter may be unavailable for new downloads from the world’s top mobile app stores in one day. It would still be available on mobile browsers.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze said in posts on his service on Friday that Apple was setting standards for Parler that it doesn’t apply to itself, and that companies were attacking civil liberties. He added in a text message to Reuters : “Coordinating unrest, violence and rebellion has no place on social media.”