Google releases 3D ghosts to celebrate Halloween

Google adds these elements to its catalog of objects and living beings available in augmented reality to celebrate Halloween.

One of the spookiest celebrations in the world is coming, so Google will take advantage of augmented reality that it was just over six months ago when the trick of putting a tiger or a shark in the middle of your living room went viral. So at this time the search engine surprises us with a new 3D entertainment, designed for the smallest of the home to celebrate Halloween.

It is worth mentioning that on the occasion of Halloween, Google has made a small spell and brings us several new elements to see in augmented reality with our phone. A dachshund at its best, a black cat with a witch’s hat, a German shepherd disguised as a pirate and, of course, pumpkins, skeletons and ghosts are some of the people that you can install on your mobile.

Google celebrates Halloween big

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG3Qi4nFtLU/?utm_source=ig_embed

To be able to see the new elements in 3D, the first thing you will have to do is look for them: you just have to write the name of what you want to see in the search engine and an image will appear with a box next to it that says ‘See in 3D’.

After clicking on the button, the mobile camera will open and the system itself will place in your hallway, in your window or on your dining room table what you have chosen to see. It can even be moved and increased in size!

To find them, in some cases the easiest thing will be to look for the terms in English. This is what you should put:

‘Halloween’ for the ghost to appear.

‘Human skeleton’ to display the dancing skeleton.

‘Hot Dog’ for the sausage dog to appear.

‘Jack-o’-lantern’ so that three pumpkins appear.

‘Black cat’ for the black cat to appear.

‘German Shepherd’ for the dog disguised as a pirate to appear.

Remember that the function is compatible with the iOS and Android operating systems, with the only requirement that the smartphone with which it is made is compatible with ARCore, which is Google’s augmented reality engine.



