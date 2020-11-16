Google released ‘Barely Blue’ color version of Pixel 4a

Google has just launched this week a new color option for the Pixel 4a, its most affordable mid-range smartphone currently in stock and which is expected to slightly reheat the company’s sales in the coming days and weeks.

Named “Barely Blue”, something like “Almost Blue”, the variant maintains the same classic design as the Pixel 4a with a rear camera, plastic finish on a single body, plus a physical biometric reader on the rear and notch on the screen to house the front camera.

With the tone of light blue on the housing, the model has a power button also in accent color, here in orange. This is just the second color that Google adds to the Pixel 4a, which until then has only had the “Just Black” variant since its launch in August.

The Pixel 4a has a Full HD resolution screen with OLED technology panel and 5.8 inches with a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, in addition to delivering a rear camera with a 12 MP sensor inherited from the Pixel 4 with the main features like Night Sight, Astrophotography and Live HDR +.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, intermediate, and offers 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. The first information about its successor, the Pixel 5a, began to emerge in July this year, with an expected launch in the middle of next year.

The price of the new Barely Blue option remains exactly the same as the Just Black version, costing $ 349 and selling exclusively through the Google Store.

Google Pixel 4a

69.4 x 144 x 8.2 mm

5.81 inches – 2340×1080 px

5.8 inch OLED screen with FHD + resolution

Hole display, HDR and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio

Snapdragon 730G processor

Adreno 618 GPU

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera (f / 2.0)

12.2 MP rear camera (f / 1.7)

Rear digital reader, NFC, Stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.0 and P2 port for headphones

3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Android 10 with support for up to 3 years of updates

Weight: 143g



