Google Recorder updated with external microphones

Google Recorder won a new version in conjunction with the release of Pixel 5 to the delight of many who use this type of tool at work. We had a lot of news like editing and audio and smart scrolling, for example. Today, Google Recorder is getting another interesting update that further integrates the app with external microphones.

The new version of Google Recorder was launched today and with it great options are added with the integration of external microphones, whether wired or wireless. A practical example of use is when a teacher needs to record audio to send to his students explaining certain content, he can simply connect a headset and take notes while recording.

In addition, those who have a microphone with higher quality can use this type of accessory to use its full potential even with the phone.

Unfortunately this new version does not yet integrate Google Recorder with Drive storage, so there is an expectation that this function will be added in the future, which would make the app really perfect.

It is worth mentioning that Google Recorder is only officially supported by Pixel line devices, however you can download the APK file on the APK Mirror website and perform the installation manually and test if it is really compatible with your phone.



