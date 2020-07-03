Google Publishes High Resolution Digital Copy of the Last Supper Table

Google copied the Last Supper, one of Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous works, in high resolution and digitized it. Thus, you can examine the Last Supper in detail without getting up from your seat.

Historical artifacts that belong to the world, no matter how well they are protected, cannot challenge time and natural or artificial disasters. The Notre-Dame de Paris fire that took place last year reminded us of this in the best way.

The authorities, who are aware of this situation, keep the safety of the historical works at the maximum level, while also transferring the works to the digital environment close to the original, thus enabling them to be transferred to future generations without loss.

Google Arts & Culture, which is an online platform where internet users anywhere in the world can examine historical artifacts and museums in high resolution, has now presented the famous Last Supper painting in high resolution to its visitors.

In the late 15th century, a high-resolution digital copy of the Last Supper drawn by Leonardo da Vinci, one of the most important philosophers, astronomers, inventors, mathematicians, writers and painters, was collaborated with the British Royal Academy of Arts.

At the beginning of the article, we mentioned that it is difficult to protect historical artifacts against time. Adding to the artist’s wrong preferences is even more difficult to protect. While working on the Last Supper, Leonardo da Vinci had made the mistake of mixing oil and gum paint.

Therefore, the paints on it melted shortly after the painting was completed. Even a few decades after the painting was completed, an Italian writer said, “I saw the picture when I was a child; I remember it was blurry and colorless. ”

If we go back to the work of Google; Apart from the general appearance, there are also details hidden by the artist in the historical works. The high resolution copy allows the details of the Last dinner to be examined in the clearest way.

Google has added a description of the image and a ‘Google Translate’ button to the review page it created for Last Supper. Thus, even if you do not speak English, you can read the descriptions and get information about the picture. You can reach the last dinner page of Google Arts & Culture here.



