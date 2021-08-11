Google Promises Safe Content And Fewer Ads For Minors

Google announced this Tuesday (10) a series of new policies and updates aimed at all those under 18 who use its platforms. The Mountain View company says it is “committed to creating products that are safe by default, private by design, and that put people in control.”

From now on, the owner of the largest search engine in the world promises a block on the targeting of all its ads, based on age, gender or interests of people under 18 years old. The company has announced that it will disable location history for all its child and teen users worldwide, as well as enable safe search filters for this age group.

It will also be possible for young people to remove their images from Google search results. The company explains that the option does not remove such images from the web, however. But the company believes the move will give users more control over their photos online.

On YouTube, in the coming weeks, it will be possible to select private options for uploading videos by user accounts aged 13-17. The company also highlights SafeSearch in the Assistant, which should prevent adult content from being viewed by minors.

The same SafeSearch, enabled by default for users under 13 through Family Link, will also be a default for users under 18 and teens. The idea also includes preventing inappropriate content from being seen by minors.

Perfecting Controls for Children and Teens

Pressured by lawmakers around the world, the main online platforms have moved to try to reduce the impact of their websites on the lives of younger users who, with the pandemic, have become even more exposed to issues such as privacy, security and well-being.

Recognizing this new reality, Google’s general manager for children and families, Mindy Brooks, says that Google intends to go beyond complying with legal regulations, and “develop consistent product experiences and user controls for children and teens throughout the world”.

On the important role of data collection in the functionality and usefulness of its products, Google wants children and teenagers to know what information can be collected, why and how it is used. The new resources implemented are intended to guide young people and parents and will be available worldwide in the coming months.

One of these changes will force applications to disclose details about how they use the data. This information will be shared with parents so that they can decide whether or not the titles are suitable for their children.