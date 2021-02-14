Google promises more than 100 games for Stadia

The team in charge of the video game division has ensured it on their community blog, and has also detailed several imminent releases.

Times are somewhat uncertain for Google’s cloud gaming proposal. Earlier this month, the Californian giant announced the closure of its development studios, although it stressed that it was a simple refocus to work with other companies and that Stadia would continue to receive games in the long term. It is an idea in which they have redoubled this week by publishing a post where they assure that more than 100 titles are expected to be launched before the end of the year.

FIFA, Yakuza Judgment and Shantae, among the names to come

In an article of some length – which you can access from the link below – the team reviews Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition and Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (both scheduled for February 23), It came from space and ate our brains (March 2), FIFA 21 (March 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (March 26), Judgment (April 23), Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football and Hellpoint (no date yet). Although they have previously appeared on other platforms – in some cases, several years ago – it is a list with several quality additions, and importantly in the case of FIFA.

The post also advances some other 2021 name such as Far Cry 6, although it remains to be seen if this dispels the doubts that linger about the future of the platform. The streaming game has been a tangible reality for a long time, but the particular model that Google has chosen, with a monthly subscription fee (Stadia Pro) to access the maximum quality (4K, HDR) and full-price digital purchases of moment does not seem to be penetrating the general public. However, the company says it is confident in the project and has set long-term goals, a plan that in its words includes a roadmap with 400 games.