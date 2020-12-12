Google prepares its first foldable cell phone for 2021

Following the trend that grew in 2020, Google was working on a foldable smartphone model. According to analyst Ross Young, the technology company is expected to launch such a device in the second half of 2021.

The revelation complements the data found in a document leaked in August this year. Thus, the device is codenamed “Passport” and will be part of the Pixel line. In addition, it must bring a pure version of the Android operating system.

In his Twitter account, Young also commented on the category’s releases produced by other brands. So, he points out that the second half of 2021 will be “really exciting” for foldable cell phones.

For example, the analyst cites the launch of at least three models manufactured by Samsung. Despite including the Galaxy Z Flip Lite in the list, he guarantees that the South Korean manufacturer may not launch the Galaxy Z Fold Lite model.

Finally, Young comments that Oppo and Xiaomi are also preparing to bring new foldable devices to the market in the second half of next year. However, there are no details on the models that will be published by these brands.

Apple should not be left behind

Rumors suggest that Apple also works on its first foldable smartphone. Like the aforementioned companies, the American company is considering launching the new device in the last quarter of 2021.

Following the brand’s standards, it is believed that future models will not reach the market at an affordable price. It can be expensive even for the American public.

On the other hand, if the manufacturer embarks on this trend, foldable cell phones could become a success. Remembering that, usually, competitors tend to follow Apple’s steps.



