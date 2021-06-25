Google Postpones Cookie Blocking in Chrome to 2023

Google announced on Thursday (24) the postponement of a controversial company lawsuit: the initiative that will “end” the traditional cookie model of Google Chrome browser due to concerns about the privacy of users.

The news will now be implemented gradually from mid 2023, a year later than originally planned by the giant, and with a three-month window until its completion.

Discussion, testing, and development steps are advanced. Already the first steps of migration of services by advertisers, in addition to the discontinuation of third-party cookies, should only start at the end of next year. A more detailed timeline is expected to be announced shortly by Google.

stones on the way

The main reason for the postponement, according to Google itself, is to agree the regulation with a British supervisory body, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). This is especially important to avoid further investigations and fines, such as the current ongoing investigation in the European Union.

The original project was met with criticism by competitors such as the Brave browser, which does not see the so-called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) alternative good enough to protect users. Some advertisers and companies that handle online advertising are concerned about what it can do for revenue generation.

According to Google, the initiative should increase privacy while browsing without necessarily restricting commercial possibilities.