Google Play Wins Apps and GamesTab Approved for Children in Brazil

Google launched in Brazil, this Tuesday (15), a new tab on the Play Store that includes selected and approved apps and games for children. The content curation was carried out by the company in partnership with Brazilian educators.

Dubbed “Kids”, the new division appears on the Play Store homepage, next to the “In High” section, and includes age filters. The contents of the tab have a verification seal showing that the apps have been approved by Teachers.

In addition to being available on the Android store’s homepage, selected content for kids is also on Play Pass, Google’s game subscription. Teacher-approved games appear in the “Apps & Games for Kids” division and can be shared and managed through Family Link.

Approved by teachers

At launch, the division has more than 100 approved apps and includes Brazilian productions such as the Pequerruchos app, the Puzzloo educational game selection and the Bob Zoom game. According to Google, the special tab also has information contextualizing the choice of content indicated by the store’s curatorship.

The company explains that the launch of the new app division is linked to the growing use of mobile devices by minors. According to a survey by Mobile Time, 95% of children aged between 10 and 12 already use smartphones.

Google also points out that more than 90% of parents are concerned about the content their children use on their mobile phone, according to survey data. According to the company, the help of education professionals in curating apps ensures more security for those responsible when downloading games and apps for children.