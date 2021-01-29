Google Play Store will allow more betting apps in Brazil

Google has published an update to the rules of the Android digital store, the Google Play Store, involving “real money gambling, games and contests” applications. Some of the novelties impact the presence and functioning of these platforms in Brazil.

According to Tecnoblog, in summary, the changes mean that more types of apps in these formats will be released here. In the case of the country, which is one of the few that releases this type of software with real money movement, sports betting apps “limited to horse racing” and lottery apps “approved by Caixa Econômica Federal” will be released, all subject before an application and licensing process. The new rules start to apply as of March 1, 2021.

Google says the change aims to make “more developers around the world able to have sustainable businesses and in a way that helps keep consumers safe”. In addition to adding apps to Brazil, other countries that did not yet have betting services on the Google Play Store will receive permission in early March, taking into account the specific legislation for each region.

For more information, check out the preview of the new policies on the Google support page.