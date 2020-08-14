Google Play Store is removing Fortnite from the platform

Yesterday Epic Games took Apple by surprise by updating Fortnite and providing an in-game payment platform, to bypass the App Store’s internal payment system and avoid the 30% slice that the Cupertino giant gets under every purchase made on the platform. With that, gamers can buy the packages and expansions for the game directly through the Fortnite app, without resorting to the apple payment system.

As a result, Apple immediately removed Fornite from its app store, prompting the game’s maker to sue the company.

However, this change was not just for the iOS game, and the Android app also received the same update.

Although it took a while longer to ban the game, Google – ultimately – made the same decision and Fortnite can no longer be found and downloaded from the search giant’s official app store.

In an official statement, the company explained the removal of the game from its platform and emphasized that every decision is made to keep the store safe for its users and fair for all developers:

Android’s open ecosystem allows developers to distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. Although Fortnite remains available on Android, we are no longer able to make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we appreciate the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.

As a result of removing Fortnite from the Play Store, Epic has also filed a lawsuit against the company for alleged antitrust violations. In the lawsuit, the producer claims that Play Store payment rules constitute a monopoly and therefore a violation of the Sherman Act and California Cartwright Act.

It is worth mentioning that, just as Google explained in the statement itself, Fortnite can still be installed on Android – but not through the Play Store. This only happens in the operating system of the Mountain View company, however, as it allows the installation of applications outside its official store or through the apk file.

That way, its users can download the game from the official Epic Games website or from Samsung’s app store, the Galaxy Store, for those who have a South Korean device.

However, it is important to note that iOS users do not have this opportunity, as it is not possible to install apps outside the App Store. Therefore, for these, the game was banned completely.

After Apple performed the removal, Epic Games informed through the Fortnite game account on Twitter that it is taking reasonable steps to hold the company under Tim Cook accountable for the lawsuit through a lawsuit.

Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

According to the company, the Cupertino giant is carrying out a monopoly action, something that it had been opposing in 1984, when, during the launch of the first Macintosh, it made the product a breach of this dominance to generate fair competition.

To help increase the controversy further, as well as demonstrate the strength that the gaming community has, Epic Games released a teaser showing the domain break in conjunction with the request that fans use the #FreeFortnite hastag to compel Apple to step back in removal.



