Google Play services, 10 Billion Downloads on Play Store

Google Play services, the backbone for Android devices with Google services, broke a new record in the number of downloads. The app has exceeded 10 billion installs on the Play Store.

The lion’s share in the global mobile operating systems market belongs to Android, developed by Google, by far. The only official store of this operating system, which has billions of users, is the Google Play Store.

Android users are trying to make their phones more useful by downloading the necessary apps and games on the Play Store. Google’s own services are on almost every Android device. One of them, Google Play services, has managed to become the first Android application to exceed the 10 billion download threshold.

Google Play services downloaded more than 10 billion times

For those of you who do not know exactly what Google Play services do, there is a short description on the store page, which is described in a fairly simple language:

“Google Play services are used to update Google apps and apps from Google Play. This component is essential for your Google services such as authentication, synced contacts, access to all the latest user privacy settings, and higher quality, less power-based location-based services. Google Play services also improve your app experience. It speeds up offline searches, provides more impressive maps and improves the gaming experience. ”

So we can say that the Google Play services application acts as the backbone of the APIs and services installed on almost all Android devices. This application has finally reached the number of 11-digit downloads.

Google’s service had 5 billion downloads nearly 3 years ago. At that time, the number of active Android devices was around 2 billion. Now with the number of devices reaching 2.5 billion, a new record has been broken in the number of installations.



