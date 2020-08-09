Google Play reaches the feature expected for years!

The feature that Android developers have been waiting for years to come is finally coming. User reviews, which are the biggest trump card for developers to highlight their applications, will be made simpler. App reviews, which users see as a hassle, will no longer be a bother.

Google Play reviews can be made from within the application

With the newly implemented API of Google, we will be able to make application reviews without leaving the application. This will prevent apps from constantly asking us for five stars. A very useful feature for both the developer and the user is on the way.

Notifications will look like this:



Developers have long made a request to make this feature simpler. It looks like they’ll finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The post posted on Android’s official developer blog contains information on how developers can add this feature to the application. If you are an app developer, you can find instructions for adding the feature to your app or game here.

This feature will not appear as soon as you open the application, the application will control when the notifications will appear. It wouldn’t be nice to see these notifications suddenly while playing games or doing your work in the app.



