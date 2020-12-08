Google Play Pass launched in Brazil

The Google Play Pass, a subscription service for Android apps and games, debuts in Brazil this week, offering access to hundreds of paid titles on the Play Store. The arrival on the national market was announced by the search giant on Monday (7).

Launched in September 2019 in the United States, the Play Pass allows you to get rid of ads and additional charges on apps and games included with your subscription. Currently, more than 650 options are available in the package, but the Mountain View company promises to add new features each month.

Among the titles already released are from apps to improve productivity to games that help you relax. Some of the highlights are the AccuWeather weather service, the Photo Studio Pro image editor and the Sonic, Stardew Valley, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Terraria, Monument Valley, Sudoku and Crossword Puzzle Free games.

According to Google, all apps and games on the Play Store identified with the Play Pass tag are part of the package. The full list of titles can also be found by subscribers within a specific tab on the official Android store.

Annual subscription discount

The Google Play Pass subscription in Brazil costs R $ 9.90 per month, but those who subscribe to the annual plan are entitled to a discount, paying R $ 89.99 for the 12 months. The novelty will be available throughout the week and the hiring can be done directly on the Play Store app, in the menu at the top left.

Interested in using the service have the option to do a free trial for 10 days, according to the company, before hiring the desired plan on the platform. Another detail is that the subscription can be shared by the holder with up to five people from the same family, each of whom is entitled to individual access.



