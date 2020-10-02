Google Play Pass launched in 24 more countries

Google Play Pass game subscription service went into operation in September last year. In July we left behind, the coverage of the service was expanded and countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, France, England and Italy were added to the list.

Google’s efforts to move Play Pass to more countries are also continuing. In line with these efforts, the internet giant launched its online game subscription service in 24 more countries. It is worth noting that all of the new members added to the list are in Europe.

The 24 countries where Google Play Pass has been activated are listed as follows:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

South Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Google Play Pass subscribers can currently access 350 games without ads and in-app purchases for a set monthly subscription fee.



