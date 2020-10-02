Google Play Pass arrives in 24 more countries

Google has expanded the reach of Play Pass, an Android game subscription service that follows the Apple Arcade model. Recently, the firm announced that the platform is now available in 24 more countries, but Brazil has not yet been covered.

Announced in September last year, the Play Pass was initially launched in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. The list of new countries that received the service brings several nations from Europe, including Portugal.

Check out the full list of new countries that can use the Google Play Pass below:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

How does the Google Play Pass work?

Similar to services like Apple Arcade and Xbox Game Pass, Play Pass features a selection of premium apps and games that can be downloaded for a fixed monthly price. In all, the service has more than 350 apps available for download.



