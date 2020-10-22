Google Play Music: the end of the platform has arrived

The end of Google Play Music, the music platform officially closed by Google in August, is inevitable, and anyone who remains in mourning and in denial, if they don’t move, will lose all their playlists. This was evident in the message the platform sent to its users, warning them to migrate as soon as possible to YouTube Music, its replacement.

The last warning before the coffin leaves users with two options: migrate data to YouTube Music or manage it – this means downloading the playback libraries and deleting the settings, removing Google Play Music from the system.

The time is now: at the turn of the year, everything you have today at GPM will be lost. You can use Google Takeout to download your purchases or migrate everything elsewhere. If you’ve already downloaded but purchased songs on the old platform before access to the Play Store is over, you’ll need to download them too.

Tight nostalgia

Officially launched on November 16, 2011, Google Play Music allows users with free accounts from 58 countries, with Android and iOS devices, web browsers and media players like Sonos and Chromecast, to send and listen to up to 50,000 tracks. Since 2018, the closing of the platform has been announced by Google, but without a schedule – which was only released in August this year.

The slowness in those who still remain on the platform that is slowly being shut down is the lack of popular resources on the new platform, which has been corrected to the touch of a box, since the end of Google Play Music is near: users are now able to do the downloading entire playlists and uploading your own music.



