Google Plans to Add Information Windows to Search Page

Maybe most of you are entering this news from Google Chrome, we don’t know. When you open Google Chrome, how many of you type ‘Google.com’ in the search bar and search from the search page? Right, none of you. There is good news for those of you who do: Google is running tests to enrich the search page with flashcards.

Undoubtedly the largest search engine in the world, Google has had the same interface for years. When you go to Google.com, you see an empty page with only a search engine and buttons that allow you to access Images and Gmail from above. It looks like Google wants to spice up its page with new ‘information windows’.

By the way, let’s not forget that the place where Google will update is not the ‘New Tab’ page that you see when you open Google Chrome, but the Google.com page. You may be surprised, but the number of users using Google.com is quite high. Let’s take a look at what these information windows are.

Information windows will be added to Google Just like Yahoo and Bing

It has been seen that Google has added new information windows to the search page containing the search bar in recent tests. These windows include weather, trending news, TV shows or movies to watch, stock market, events and COVID-19 news. Clicking on one of these windows either maximizes the card or loads a search screen. If you don’t like this feature, you can turn it off by pressing the ‘Hide Content’ button at the bottom. However, it should be noted that there is no definite information about whether this feature is permanent or temporary for now.

In fact, it’s kind of ironic that Google wanted to add these information windows because the reason Google was so successful against competitors like Yahoo and Bing is because, unlike them, it kept the search page as simple and tool-free as possible. Of course, as you can see from the picture, Google’s windows are not as complex and complex as Yahoo and Bing, but as we said, the possibility of Google eventually evolving in this direction is a bit ironic.