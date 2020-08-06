Google plans to add folding phones to Pixel series

A Google’s internal company leak to the internet shows that the company plans to release a foldable screen phone in the last quarter of next year. According to the document shared by the 9to5Google site, this device is referred to internally as the code name “Passport”. It is also clearly stated in the leaked list that Passport is a foldable device. This list shows all Google Pixel series phones since Pixel 2 in 2017.

In addition to the foldable Pixel, it is also possible to see Pixel 5a on the list. The second quarter of 2021 is pointed out as the release date of Pixel 5a, which is defined as “lower segment, mid-year device”. Models named “Raven” and “Oriole” seem likely to symbolize the Pixel 6 series. It is stated that these devices will be released in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, which Google recently announced, are also on this list. October is indicated as the release date of the two devices on the list. Another leak to support this general expectation was recently seen.

No wonder a foldable phone will be added to the Google Pixel series. The company confirmed last year that it was preparing a foldable phone prototype before I / O 2019. However, Mario Queiroz, the head of the Pixel development team, stated that the company has been working on foldable screen devices for a long time and stated that they do not see a “clear usage scenario” for foldable phones. The new leak shows that Google’s perspective has changed in the intervening period.



