Google Pixel XE Blood Live Viewed

Live images of a smartphone claimed to be Google’s new smartphone Pixel XE were leaked online. The smartphone, which stands out with its thick bezels in images, will apparently support dual SIM cards and NFC.

Search giant Google, which has gained a place in the industry with Pixel branded smartphones, has introduced its newest flagship model, Google Pixel 5, to users in recent months. Now, it has been claimed that there is a phone model called Google Pixel XE, which has never been on the agenda before, and the images of the device have been shared online.

The smartphone, which is claimed to be the newest member of the Google Pixel family, seems to have adopted the round case design and perforated camera structure, which we see in Google Pixel 5. At this point, the location of the front camera and thick bezels help to distinguish the device from other Pixel phones.

Google’s new smartphone Pixel XE viewed in blood:

In the images leaked online, we see a device whose name is claimed to be Google Pixel XE. Based on the shared images, we can say that the device has dual SIM cards and NFC support. However, we can see that the name of the device is defined as “Google Pixel XE” in the system.

The smartphone, which has a front camera with a hole design in the top / middle of the screen at the design point, draws attention with its relatively thick frames. Unfortunately, there are no more details about the design of the device where the volume on / off buttons are positioned on the right. At this point, a fingerprint sensor positioned on the back as in other Pixel models can be located on the device.



