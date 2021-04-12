Google Pixel Watch appears in leak with circular design

Google Pixel Watch: Google is expected to enter the smart watch market this year with Pixel Watch, which recently appeared in a leak. The smartwatch showed up on the internet in a leaked image that shows the circular design of the device.

The images were shared by Jon Prosser, a leak specialist in the mobile industry. The renderings show the circular screen of the supposed Pixel Watch, in addition to the interface and bracelets, which have the colors blue and white.

According to Jon Prosser, users will be able to exchange watch straps, which ensures more customization possibilities. In addition, like other devices in this market, Pixel Watch will feature the customizable system’s home screen.

The product will hit the market running Wear OS, Google’s operating system for smart watches that is based on Android. The solution is already used in other watches on the market, including by renowned brands, but has not yet been applied to a product made by the web giant.

Availability

The launch of Google Pixel Watch should happen sometime in October, according to Jon Prosser. The company usually holds an event at the end of the year to present new products, which would be the perfect stage to reveal the wearable device.

However, Jon Prosser points out that the “final word” about the launch is with Google and the company may cancel the device by the end of the year. Another possibility is that the company limits the distribution of the device to a few countries due to manufacturing difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Google has not officially commented on the alleged Pixel Watch. On the other hand, the company confirmed the existence of the Pixel 5a 5G, a cell phone that arrives in 2021, but only in the United States and Japan.