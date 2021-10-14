Google Pixel Stand: Charger Base Appears Leaking

Google Pixel Stand: Preceding the debut of the new Pixel 6, a leak revealed all the details of the Pixel Stand accessory. The new iteration of the base charger now has two charging points, dedicated to compatible cell phones and wearable devices. To ensure its full operation, an active fan has been implemented in its building — which has 39% of its materials recycled, according to the information.

To accommodate the improvements, it was necessary to change the look of Pixel Stand, which used to be quite minimalist. Now, the accessory is more robust and present, allowing the recharge of up to 23W for some cell phones of the Pixel line, 15W for devices compatible with Qi technology and 3W for Pixel Buds.

In addition to the standard functionality of a charging cradle, the Pixel Stand also features interactive features when a compatible cell phone is “plugged in” — for example, media controls, alarms, frame mode and more are mentioned.

As shown by the information, the price of the new model is still suggested at US$ 79, around R$ 440 in direct conversion. There is no expected arrival in Brazil yet.