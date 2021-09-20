Google Pixel Foldable: Rumor of Launch in 2021 Gains Strength

Google Pixel: A speculation that circulated in recent days gained new and important reinforcement. According to leak expert Evan Blass @evleaks, Google should even release a collapsible smartphone from the Pixel family before the end of 2021.

Blass said on her Twitter profile that she “heard from someone she trusts” that the device will indeed come out later this year. Code-named “Passport”, the device would have been in development for two years and, compared to the also awaited Pixel 6, “would be worth checking out”.

In fact, the first rumors about a collapsible Pixel started to come out in 2019, when only prototypes were in development. The case returned to the specialized news in February of this year.

In recent days, a list of possible devices that would use a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide OLED screen has leaked out — and it includes the as-yet-unannounced Pixel Fold.

Moreover, 2021 has been an important year for the folding segment: while some manufacturers decided to back down in the area after few attempts, as the recent case of TCL, South Korean Samsung expanded investments with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy duo Z Flip 3.