Google Pixel Buds 2, update to new feature

Advanced functions and improved sound are some of the features of the update to the Google Pixel Buds 2

The TWS headphones, those that do not have any type of cable, have been progressing by leaps and bounds, to the extent that Google presented theirs a while ago, it is the Google Pixel Buds 2.

Google today announced a major update to hearing aid software, including new features and better sound; It all starts with the control app that is installed on the devices, where a new button appears that will allow us to give more power to the bass, one of the weaknesses in this type of hearing aid.

The Google Pixel Buds 2 have also been able to identify when we are sharing one of the headphones, and activate the independent volume control. It should be remembered that one of the most impressive functions of these hearing aids was the real-time translation of someone speaking English, a function that is complemented by the possibility of having the transcription on our smartphone, to be able to read what we hear.

Google Pixel Buds 2 get better with update

All we have to do is say “Ok Google, help me understand English” and we start listening, and if we want to, we can see the transcription of the translation on the device screen.

Another novelty is the detection of sound alerts, which will give us a warning in case the Google Pixel Buds 2 detect the sound of a siren, the cry of a baby or the barking of a dog, causing the volume to drop automatically to keep us on our toes.

In addition to these novelties, we will be able to use new voice commands, such as the one that allows us to deactivate the touch controls so that they are not activated accidentally, an action that can also be carried out from the control app on the smartphone.

Last but not least, the update offers us to ask the Google Assistant to indicate the battery life by means of the voice command: ‘Ok Google, how much battery do my hearing aids have left?’



