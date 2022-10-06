Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are presented! Features and price

Google has unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which impress with their advanced features, at an event that took place today.

Google unveiled Android 13 at the I/O 2022 event on May 11 and 12. He also announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Today, the second event was held for devices that have officially gone on sale. Here are the specs and price of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro…

Features and price of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro!

Google today unveiled its smartphones, a new watch and tablet. Thanks to advanced features and a relatively affordable price compared to competitors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models have become new favorites of many technology lovers. So what does he promise?

If we look at the characteristics of the Google Pixel 7, then we are greeted in front by a 6.3-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate and an AMOLED panel. It should also be noted that this device supports functions such as HDR and Always-on. As for the battery, it supports fast charging with a power of 30 watts and a capacity of 4700 mAh.

It contains a Google Tensor G2 processor. This chip, manufactured on a 4-nm architecture and having 8 cores in the form of 2x 2.85GHz ARM Cortex-X1, 2x 2.35GHz ARM Cortex-A76 and 4x 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A55, is used in all new phones and tablets. from the Pixel family. There is a Mali-G710 on the GPU side. It also has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

If we look at the camera, we can see that it has a 50-megapixel main camera capable of recording 4K 60 frames per second. The second camera is wide-angle at 12 MP. There is also a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel.

The features of the Pixel 7 Pro are a bit more intriguing. On the front panel of the device there is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of QHD+ and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Like its brother, it supports features like HDR and Always-on.

As for the hardware, we mentioned that processors are common. But when we look at the memory, we see that the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12 GB of RAM, not 8. On the memory side, 128 GB of memory is offered. It should also be noted that the GPU is Mali-G710 again.

When we look at the camera island, we see that the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel main camera capable of recording 4K 60 frames per second, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera similar to its brother. However, there is also a third camera with a resolution of 48 megapixels, providing 5x optical and 30x digital zoom. There is a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel.

The price of the Pixel 7 starts from $599. The Pixel 7 Pro costs $899. As stated by Google, it can be said that it is sold at a much more affordable price than its competitors such as Apple and Samsung. Of course, there is no official sale in our country yet.

Google Pixel 7 Features:

Display: 6.3 inches, FHD+, 90 Hz, AMOLED

Processor: Google Tensor G2.

Battery: 4700mAh, 30W fast charging

Camera: 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel wide-angle, 10.8-megapixel for selfies.

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Memory: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 13

Connections: Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, USB 3.2 Gen 1, eSIM, Nano-SIM

Features of Google Pixel 7 Pro:

Display: 6.7 inches, QHD+, 120 Hz, AMOLED

Processor: Google Tensor G2.

Battery: 5003 mAh, 30W fast charging

Camera: 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel wide-angle, 48-megapixel telephoto, 10.8-megapixel for selfies.

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Memory: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 13

Connections: Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, USB 3.2 Gen 1, eSIM, Nano-SIM

What do you think about this subject? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments!