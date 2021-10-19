Google Pixel 6 Series Introduced; They Are Very Ambitious With Tensor Processors

Google, the first preview of his earlier Google Pixel 6 detailed introduction for series did . Here are all the prominent details of the models ;

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models were among the most leaked phones in history. That’s why today’s launch for models didn’t actually come as a big surprise.

The phones look good in general. Preparing the Pixel 6 with slightly thick frames and flat design, Google has included thin frames and curved design in the Pro model. The selfie camera on both phones is located in a large screen hole.

Of course, the most important and remarkable aspects of the models are their technical features. At the heart of the Pixel 6 family is the Tensor processor , not signed by Qualcomm, Samsung or MediaTek, but specially developed by Google .

Samsung’s 5 nM LPA from the production process to a lesser extent the Snapdragon 888 Plus high-performance processor, 2.80 GHz running at a rate of two units established on the Cortex cores X1 . The dual use seems really ambitious here. Of course, Google Tensor does not consist of only two cores.

Processors also in 2:25 GHz speed running two ads Cortex-A76 cores with 1.8 GHz speed running four ads based on efficiency Cortex-A55 cores come together. So Tensor has a total octa –core setup and Mali-G78 is running on the GPU side .

The processor, which takes the camera processing features to the next level with its advanced ISP, can perform many operations with the established infrastructure without the need for the internet. For example, Google Tensor, which can easily remove unwanted people / objects from the photos taken with a special tool, works in partnership with the Titan M2 processor , also signed by Google , on the security side .

Google Pixel 6 Series Are Really Ambitious Models

Technically, of course, it is necessary to look at other details. Among the phones that come out of their boxes with Android 12 , the Google Pixel 6 model has a 6.4 inch 90 Hz AMOLED display, 8 GB RAM, 128 / 256 GB storage, 8 megapixel selfie camera and a 4,600 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the back of this model, 50 megapixel main + 12 megapixel ultra wide angle cameras come together.

On the Google Pixel 6 Pro model, on the other hand, 6.71 inch 120 Hz ( down to 10 Hz ) LTPO AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 128 / 256 / 512 GB storage, 11.1 megapixel selfie camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support is located. Behind this model, 50 megapixel main + 48 megapixel 4x zoom tele + 12 megapixel ultra wide angle cameras come together.

The camera performances of the IP68 certified phones , protected by Gorilla Glass Victus , are at a very good level, which will come as no surprise. Google raises the bar even higher with the effect of Google Tensor on artificial intelligence and camera algorithm.

With Wi-Fi 6E, NFC-enabled phones do wonders in low light, offering high detail and virtually fine with background blur. Of course, it is necessary to wait for the first real reviews in order to fully see the camera quality of the phones.

Let’s move on to prices. As far as the Pixel 6 model was announced, it has a starting price of $ 599 , while the Pixel 6 Pro has a starting price of $ 899 .