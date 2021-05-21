Google Pixel 6 Pro Render Images Appeared

Google Pixel 6 Pro with periscope camera is coming. More information has been leaked for Google's Pro model, which is preparing to appear with Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 models. Here are the details

Leaks about Google’s new smartphones continue to increase day by day. More information has been leaked for Google’s Pro model, which is preparing to appear with Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 models.

In the past weeks, rendered images of both models have emerged, but detailed information for phones was not included. The new images leaked by OnLeaks reveal more information about both the design and the phone features.

When we look at the rendered images of Google Pixel 6 Pro, we see that it has a curved AMOLED panel. The device, which is expected to come with a 6.67-inch screen, will also have an in-screen fingerprint. The Google Pixel 6 Pro will offer a high screen-to-body ratio thanks to the slimmer bezels and slightly thicker chin.

With the dimensions of 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm, the thickness of the Google Pixel 6 Pro increases to 11.5 mm with the camera protrusion. When we go to the back of the device, the camera design, which we are not used to from previous models, welcomes us. The horizontal camera module, which extends from one end to the other, will also house the main lens and auxiliary sensors.

When we go into camera details, the main camera will be accompanied by a wide-angle camera and a periscopic telephoto camera. Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is expected to include LED flash and a few sensors, is expected to arrive as the first Pixel phone with a triple rear camera.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro promises stereo sound as it has one speaker at the top and one at the bottom. In addition, the phone is expected to carry wireless charging support.

Past reports have revealed that the Pixel 6 series will be supported by Google’s custom-made mobile processors. If we come to the date of introduction, this issue continues to remain uncertain. While the Covid-19 outbreak caused many industries to suffer, it is said that Google postponed the launch in this process. However, according to new reports, the company may launch its smartphones in October 2021 at the latest.