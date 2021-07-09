Google Pixel 6 May Have 5 Years Of Android And Custom Chip

Google Pixel 6: This Thursday (8), an insider revealed the technical specifications of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to the Front Page Tech news portal. Both are reportedly using a custom Google chipset, code-named “Whitechapel GS101” in the past, and are expected to receive up to five years of system updates. Smartphones have not yet been officially revealed by the company and all the details are speculation.

According to rumors revealed by journalist Max Weinbach in a podcast, the chipset will have similar performance to the current Snapdragon 870. The component is also being produced by Samsung with 5nm technology and Mali-G78 GPU — the same as the Exynos variants of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are very different

The “basic” version of the Pixel 6 can come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a 4,614 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The two-camera set on the rear will have a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP wide angle. The selfie solution would have 12 MP.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.71-inch P-OLED screen, a 5,000 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and options 128, 256 and 512GB of internal storage. In addition to the two sensors of the basic version, the set of rear cameras will have a 48 MP telephoto. For selfies, the product would use a solution similar to the standard model.