Google Pixel 6 Leaks From All Angles Days Before The Ad

Google adopted a different strategy for the Google Pixel 6 smartphone line: months before launching and detailing the device, it confirmed its existence and started to show the model’s look, reducing the impact of leaks of renderings and prototypes.

But that doesn’t mean this kind of practice is over: Leak expert Evan Blass, @evleaks, has gained access to a new smartphone image pack, which shows the model from multiple angles and being used in everyday situations.

The photos confirm that the Pixel 6 is indeed a more radical change in design than previous models — starting with the rear camera layout, now in a horizontal configuration.

The edges were even thinner, leaving the device with a more elegant look.